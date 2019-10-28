ICYMI: Biggest music news of October 2019

Selena Gomez's new single is here, fans think it's about breakup with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez is back with new music and many fans think the first single off her forthcoming album -- her first in four years -- contains digs aimed at famous ex Justin Bieber, with whom she had a tumultuous on-off romance from 2011 to 2018. On Oct. 23, Selena dropped the track "Lose You to Love Me," which features lyrics about moving on from a damaging love. She sings, "We'd always go into it blindly / I needed to lose you to find me," as well as "Sang off-key in my chorus /'Cause it wasn't yours" and "In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it," which many believe was a nod to Justin proposing to and eloping with model Hailey Bieber just months after he and Selena broke up last year. Selena diplomatically explained where the track came from: "This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album. I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself."

RELATED: Stars who got engaged in 2019