Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards

Each year at the BET Hip Hop Awards, musicians do their best to stand out on the red carpet. Sometimes these extra loud outfits are a complete win, pushing the fashion envelope in the best way possible. Sometimes the outfits are an eyesore and try too hard to stand out. In honor of this year's show, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the best and worst, starting with Lil' Kim, who hosted the Atlanta award show. The rapper set the tone for the night, matching her hair to her blazer-inspired dress. While it's a look that might not be a win at every award show, at this one it certainly was.

