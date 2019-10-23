Nicki Minaj and Kenneth "Zoo" Petty's marriage was only attended by a scant few, but the couple is planning a blowout bash in the future for their loved ones.

The couple tied the knot on Oct. 21 at a private residence in Los Angeles, and TMZ reported that the minister was the only person in attendance other than the bride and groom. Further, the only reason they decided to tie the knot on Monday without family and friends on hand to witness the nuptials was because their marriage license was about to expire, the webloid claimed.

There is a lot of validity to the claim, too. Nicki said in late July that she and Kenneth got a marriage license in Los Angeles, but the license is only good for 90 days. If the duo didn't get hitched within that time frame, they would have had to reapply all over again.

TMZ said Nicki and Kenneth are in no rush to have a big wedding event, but they will definitely have one eventually.

Nicki announced on Twitter that she and Kenneth had tied the knot, posting an Instagram video that showed matching "Mr. and Mrs." mugs and black and white baseball caps that had "Bride" and "Groom" written across the front. She used bride and groom emojis in her caption along with her real name. "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10-21-19," she wrote.

Nicki had been calling Zoo her "husband" for months, even changing her Twitter name to "Mrs. Petty" in August.

Nicki and Kenneth have known each other since they were teens. In late 2018 she confirmed the two were dating, but that proved to be very controversial, as he's a registered sex offender in New York.

Nicki has defended him, writing on Instagram of his sexual assault conviction, "He was 15, she was 16 ... in a relationship."

Also, in 2006 Kenneth pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

He was released from prison in 2013.