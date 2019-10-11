ICYMI

ICYMI: The week in music for Oct. 6-12, 2019

Lil' Kim and more music stars win big at the BET Hip Hop Awards Lil' Kim and more music stars win big at the BET Hip Hop Awards
Lil' Kim and more music stars win big at the BET Hip Hop Awards

The BET Hip Hop Awards took place in Atlanta on Oct. 5. Stars including Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, Cardi B, J. Cole, DJ Khaled and Lil Nas X were among the night's biggest winners. Lil' Kim took home the "I Am Hip Hop Icon" Award and led the parade of fashion hits and misses on the red carpet.

