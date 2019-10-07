Jessica Simpson is makeup-free and glowing in cute new Birdie Mae snap, plus more news

Jessica Simpson and Birdie Mae Johnson share some Saturday snuggles

Jessica Simpson perfected the art of the cozy Saturday this past weekend, with a big assist from her adorable, 6-month-old daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson. "We just get each other 😍 #BIRDIEMAE," the mom of three wrote alongside a sweet, makeup-free snap of the mother-daughter pair in PJs. Shot in what looks like Jess and her husband Eric Johnson's living room, the shot shows couches covered in pillows behind the cute duo. "Girl you look about 15 without makeup! #BLESSED," wrote one impressed fan. Others pointed out how much the bright blue-eyed Birdie looks like her big sister, Maxi Drew, these days. But most just couldn't resist the sweet Saturday vibes Jess and Birdie were clearly enjoying. "Oh so cute," wrote one fan, "morning time baby snuggles!"

Keep reading for the latest on Reese Witherspoon's new collaboration with Jennifer Aniston ...

RELATED: Stars who had babies in 2019