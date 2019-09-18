Nikki Bella has made no secret of the fact that she wants to be a mother, and she may have found the father of those children in boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev.

While chatting with the former "Dancing With The Stars" pro on The Bellas Podcast, Nikki put Artem in the hot seat, asking him how many children he wants.

"You know what? I've never thought about exact number, but the only thing I can compare it to is obviously my parents and what they have," he said. "They have two of us. It's me and my brother."

The "Total Bellas" star followed by asking her beau point blank if he wanted to have kids with her.

"That's so cute," he said. "Umm, yah!"

Nikki and Artem have been dating since late last year, her first romance since her high-profile split with John Cena (who famously didn't want children).

"I want twins. I want a boy and a girl and I want to knock it out all at once," Nikki told Artem on the podcast. "I want an epidural right when I get into labor. I don't want to feel anything. Those are the things I want."

Clearly, the former wrestler is fine talking about the feelings she has toward her former "DWTS" partner, something she was once somewhat reluctant to do .

"You have so much heart," she gushed to him. "You're extremely patient and even though I've only met your parents twice on Facetime and there is a language barrier….your mom seems like one of the sweetest woman in the world and you're the literally one of the sweetest people I've ever met."