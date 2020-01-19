Zooey Deschanel turned 40 on Jan. 17, and the next night, she celebrated in an epic way: with a 1980s-themed birthday party.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Her boyfriend, "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott, and his whole family joined in on the fun and let's just say they got SUPER into it.

Linda Phan, who's married to Jonathan's twin brother, Drew Scott, posted an Instagram slideshow featuring a group photo with Zooey -- who was born in 1980 -- as well as the Scott clan all wearing '80s attire. Her post also included a video of the Scotts trotting out into a hallway and showing off their neon aerobics workout costumes. "HBD to the ZD💥Hooray for daily confetti, peewee and hair tease ⚡️ (Also, swipe to see how we do the 80s 🎉)," Linda captioned the post.

Linda's post drew responses in the comments section from family members including the twins' brother, JD Scott, who wrote, "My heart hurts this is so good," and JD's new wife, Annalee Belle, who commented, "We HAVE to do 80s more often 😍😍."

Agent Christian Carino (yes, Lady Gaga's former fiancé) also attended the bash. He shared a sweet photo of Zooey and Jonathan, who replied in the comments, "Your guyliner was as impressive as my mullet!"

Annalee also also shared images on her Instagram Story revealing a crimping iron in the bathroom of the venue -- Break Room 86, an '80s-themed karaoke bar in Los Angeles's Koreatown district -- plus a breakdancing troupe performing on stage, a live band delivering '80s hits and the Ghostbusters' vehicle parked up at the bash.

Drew took to Instagram too to share pics of himself and wife Linda as well as photos of his parents in party attire. "Thanks to Zooey for being born in the 80s! To mom and dad for setting the bar high 😆. To Annalee for making our hair big and spandex extra tight and to Jonathan and a Emily for putting it all together. And to my dance partner for life 😍. ... I now need a chiro session 😅🕺🏻," Drew wrote.

The "Emily" he mentioned appears to be Zooey's sister, Emily Deschanel, who can be seen in a photo from Drew's slideshow that was re-posted by one of the actress's fan sites. The image also shows Zooey in a beaded pink dress, Jonathan in a white suit and mullet wig talking on a giant cell phone, Emily's husband, writer-actor David Hornsby, and Zooey's parents, Mary Jo and Caleb Deschanel.

On Zooey's actual birthday, Jonathan took to Instagram to praise her, captioning a pic of her with a pink balloon, "Happy Birthday to the beautiful human who brought joy & laughter back into my life!" Zooey replied in the comments section, "I'm the luckiest girl."

The couple started dating in August 2019 after meeting while filming an episode of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" with their siblings.