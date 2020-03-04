Rebel Wilson marked her 40th birthday with a celebration fit for a kid.

The Australian comedy star and a group of friends headed to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, for an epic dinner and sleepover in honor of her milestone birthday, she revealed on Instagram on March 2 and 3.

"Could not have had a happier birthday with this bunch of amazing folks #21Royal #Disneyland," she captioned a slideshow that included photos of herself wearing a black dress with Mickey Mouse ears as well as some of her guests like "Property Brothers" star Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan and TV host Carly Steel.

Rebel then took to Instagram to share videos from her Disney after dark adventures, including one in which she and three pals can be seen wearing matching Disney character outfits while riding scooters down Main Street and around the park and striking poses in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at 2 a.m.

Carly shared pictures from their fun night too, including some with her fiancé, Snapchat exec Jacob Andreou, and Rotten Roach fashion brand founder Marissa Montgomery. Marissa revealed on her Instagram Stories that the group slept in ornate beds in what was once meant to be Walt Disney's secret apartment above New Orleans Square. Rebel also posted a pic with her pals in their identical looks. "Great move buying the matching tracksuits 🤣," she captioned the shot.

Earlier in the night, the larger group had dinner at the exclusive 21 Royal inside the 2,200-square foot Dream Suite, which includes Walt's apartment. 21 Royal made headlines when it opened to the public in 2017: It was revealed it could accommodate a single party of 12 guests for dinner at a cost of $15,000.