Stars turning 50 in 2020

A New Year brings a new round of celebrities celebrating milestone birthdays. Join Wonderwall.com as we see which stars are turning 50 in 2020... starting with Heather Graham, who turns 50 on Jan. 29. The "Get Shorty" TV series star is headed back to the big screen in 2020 in the romantic comedy "Love, Guaranteed." She'll also appear on an episode of the fantasy-drama series "The Stand." Keep reading to see who else in Hollywood was born in 1970...

