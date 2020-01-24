ICYMI: The week in music news for Jan. 19-25, 2020

Ozzy Osbourne opens up about Parkinson's disease diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne is opening up about being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. During an interview with "Good Morning America" that aired on Jan. 22, Ozzy and wife Sharon Osbourne spoke in depth about how they are dealing with the news. "It's Parkin II, which is a form of Parkinson's. There's so many different type of Parkinson's. It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body," Sharon explained. While many have noticed that Ozzy has suffered from tremors over the years, Ozzy said he didn't receive an actual diagnosis until 2020. "I'm not good at secrets, I cannot walk around with it anymore. I feel better now of owning up to the fact that I have a case of Parkinson's," the Prince of Darkness said. The past year has proven to be incredibly difficult for Ozzy, who suffered health issues following a fall in February 2019. "I had to have surgery on my neck which screwed all my nerves in. I've got numbness down this arm from the surgery. My legs feel going cold, I don't know if that's Parkinson's or what... It's a weird feeling." Ozzy's children seem to be taking the news hard. "The hardest thing is watching somebody you love suffer," said daughter Kelly Osbourne. "It's kind of become a bit of a role reversal for us, where we have to be like, snap out of it, come on, we have to all admit what's happening here."

