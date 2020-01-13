Just because they're Grammy-nominated stars doesn't mean they don't get into quarrels! Ahead of the 2020 Grammy Awards, Wonderwall.com is breaking down some of the feuds involving this year's crop of talented nominees... starting with Billie Eilish and Jimmy Kimmel. In November 2019, Billie sat down with the late night host on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" where he proceeded to quiz her on her music knowledge. Jimmy asked the teenager a variety of questions related to her young age, like if she could name a Van Halen, if she'd ever played with a Cabbage Patch Kid or if she could name any of the original "Ghostbusters" -- all things Billie admitted she was unfamiliar with. The segment was pretty awkward, and Billie didn't appreciate the way she was treated, telling Jimmy, "You're making me look so dumb!" A month later when the "bad guy" singer took the stage at Variety's Hitmaker event to accept the hitmaker of the year award, she addressed the talk show drama in her acceptance speech. "Thank you so much, Variety -- thank you for not making me look stupid like everybody else wants to do on TV." Keep reading to see our breakdown of more feuds involving 2020 Grammy nominees...

