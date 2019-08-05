Selma Blair is continuing to battle multiple sclerosis with dignity and grace.

Over the weekend, the actress posted a photo to Instagram sitting poolside in a red bikini.

"Sunday. Thank you. And thank you @jemmasands for my bracelets and rings. Summer staple," she captioned the image. "And my always favorite @eres bikini. Happy mom. ❤️ hugs to you all."

In the photo, Selma embraces her shaved head, which she debuted last month after being discharged from the hospital following a treatment.

"Today is a banner day. I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do," she captioned a photo from July 25. "This has been a process. And will continue to be one. I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure any complications that might arise here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Last week, the "Cruel Intentions" star opened up about not only her struggles, but also her gratitude toward others.

"I am so deeply moved at how many people called or wrote or left comments after my last post. The old me was ashamed. Ashamed to be so transparent with vulnerability or fear. And I wanted to delete the image," she said, referring to post in which she said she was "afraid and want to cry." "The heart bruised words. But you all changed that with your words of support. I was humbled. I couldn't even read til now. Thank you. Thank you.maybe I will print and put in a book for when I need it again. We should all do that sometimes."

In her lengthy post, she added, "Alive. Happy. Thank you universe. I will get there. Have patience. Thank you. All of us. Be gentle. With ourselves and others. It is a wonderful feeling. Thank you to everyone here and in my life who did that for me the last few days. I can do this now."