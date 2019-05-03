Selma Blair is battling her Multiple Sclerosis with grace, but on Friday, she could barely cope.

In an emotional Instagram post, the "Cruel Intentions" star said she was have a hard day and couldn't imagine ever getting better.

"Here's a truth. I feel sick as all hell. I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of. My son ran away. From me. I have to get him to school," she captioned a photo that showed her in bed. "The medical treatments take their toll. I am going to get through this. We do. This will pass. And to moms and dads who watch their kids sick on things we take to get better... I hold you."

For Selma, she's glad she's bearing the brunt of this, not her 7-year-old son, Arthur.

"So glad this is me and not my child," she said. "I cannot imagine ever feeling ok again. #roughday. We get through. #realitycheck."

Selma's followers praised her for her honesty and strength during the rough patch.

"Blindspot" actress Jamie Alexander wrote, "Sending you love and healing. I'm so sorry you're going through this. Grateful you're strong and wonderful enough to share your experiences with others. So many people are being helped by your willingness to share your reality."

Busy Phillips wrote, "love you."

Selma announced on Instagram on Oct. 20, 2018, that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and estimated that she'd been living with it for 15 years.

Just last week, Selma's BFF and "Cruel Intentions" costar Sarah Michelle Gellar gushed about her friend's tenacity to keep going despite the disease.

"She's amazing. She's Selma. Her sense of humor is intact maybe her body is not where she'd like it to be at this very moment but it's not gonna stop here from doing anything," Sarah beamed. "I joke that [when] I have a cold and I don't wanna get out of bed for two weeks. But this girl just does the school run every morning and [is] out there at birthday parties and is not letting an illness stop her from accomplishing everything and anything."