Jennifer Lawrence has been very protective of her private life, but she's now openly gushing about her fiancé Cooke Maroney.

The "Hunger Games" star spoke to Catt Sadler as part of her "Naked With Catt Sadler" podcast, dishing on her man and the wedding planning process.

"He's the greatest human being I've ever met," Jen said. "He really is, and he gets better."

When asked how she knew that Cooke, a New York City art gallerist, is it for her, she said, "I don't know, I started with the basics. 'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' It's just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's — you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney."

The couple got engaged earlier this year and they've recently been shopping for apartments in New York City.

Best Image / BACKGRID

They were first linked last spring.

"I definitely wasn't at a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married,'" J. Law told Catt. "I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully."

She continued, "He's my best friend. I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet and you're like, 'You can't leave!'"

JD Images/REX/Shutterstock

Jen, 28, implied that she and Cooke, 34, have found a wedding location, and she's also found the dress.

"I've been in a good place," she said. "I haven't been neurotic about it. I'm like too lazy to be neurotic. I saw a dress I liked and I was like, 'That's the dress.' I saw a venue and I was like, 'Cool, we got the venue.'"

Jen is actually taking pride in the fact that wedding planning is going smoothly, but she said she had one "bridezilla" moment.

"I thought I didn't want to have bachelorette party, and then last minute I decided I did," the actress said. "Then nobody was available because it was last minute. And then I started crying. I was like, 'I don't even know why I'm crying. I didn't know that I wanted a bachelorette party. I guess I just feel pathetic.' [Cooke] was like, 'Oh my god, you don't need to feel pathetic.'"