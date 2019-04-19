Jennifer Lawrence, fiance spotted apartment hunting ahead of wedding, plus more news

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney spotted apartment hunting in NYC

Jennifer Lawrence and her fiance, Cooke Maroney are in full planning mode for their new life together. The Daily Mail spotted the couple apartment hunting in New York City on Thursday, April 18, accompanied by luxury real estate broker John Gomes. According to People, the pair has also started looking for a potential venue for their wedding, which a source says will likely be a "family affair," as well as their engagement party. Previous reports they might tie the knot in Louisville, where Jen grew up, have since been dismissed by the star's rep. Cooke, an art gallery director, grew up in Vermont, but it seems like they're aiming for the Big Apple for at least one key part of their wedding celebration, given a recent scope-out session at luxury hotels in Manhattan. Jennifer and Cooke confirmed their engagement in February.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence's best movies ranked