Jennifer Lawrence's movies ranked

Jennifer Lawrence has starred in some of Hollywood's most critically acclaimed and popular movies. However, she's also starred in some not-so-celebrated films. To mark the release of her latest flick on March 2, 2018 -- the spy thriller "Red Sparrow" -- Wonderwall.com is ranking all of the Oscar winner's movies from the worst to the best. Keep reading to get started...

