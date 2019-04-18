Jason Momoa just shaved off his trademark beard -- and filmed the whole thing for a good cause.

It's the first time the actor thinks he's shaved since 2012!

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Jason didn't waste the opportunity. He used his headline-making grooming moment to raise awareness for a cause that's important to him -- promoting the use of recyclable aluminum cans for water instead of plastic bottles.

"I just want to do this to bring awareness -- plastics are killing our planet," he explains as he shaves in the four-minute video, which is posted on YouTube. (A shorter segment is also on his Instagram feed.)

Jason, whom TooFab reports appears to be on location in Jordan shooting "Dune," also bids farewell to some of his most famous characters who were known for their bearded appearances.

"Goodbye, Drogo. Bye, Arthur Curry. Bye, Declan," he says each time he takes a swipe at his beard with an electric razor, referring to his "Game of Thrones" alter ego, Khal Drogo, his "Aquaman" character and his "Frontier" persona, Declan Harp.

@JasonMomoa / Youtube

In an Instagram post, he says buh-bye to other characters he's played too and calls his fans to action.

"Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA New YouTube episode please subscribe and share this video. LINK in BIO . I'm SHAVING this beast off, It's time to make a change. A change for the better...for my kids, your kids, the world. Let's make a positive change for the health of our planet. 🌎 Let's clean up our oceans 🌊 our land ⛰. Join me on this journey," he wrote in the caption.

"Let's make the switch to infinitely recyclable aluminum. ♻️♻️♻️ Water in cans, not plastic. #ChangeisComing#mananalu #aluminum #aluminumcans#water #cannedwater #choosecans#recycle #plasticpollution #HydrateLike@ballcorporation Aloha j. I'm sorry @i.am.aurelius does not know how to spell. It's Infinitely RECYCLABLE. Not recycleable. He's young. And I'm working. Sorry."

Former co-star Henry Cavill, aka Superman, was one of many to weigh in on Jason's video in the comments on Instagram. "YES brother!!! Preach it," wrote Henry, who got a lot of attention himself when he shaved off the mustache he had for "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" in 2018.

In his video, Jason showed fans four cans of water in different varieties -- still, alkaline, sparkling and spring. He points out that when a can is recycled, it can be turned into another can in just 60 days as aluminum is 100 percent recyclable.