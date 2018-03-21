So long, old friend!

Henry Cavill lost a part of him on Wednesday … his mustache.

Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock

The "Superman" star took to Instagram on March 21 to not only show off his fresh-faced look, but also to hilariously pay tribute to his long-lost facial hair. The video is nothing short of amazing.

#ShavedButNotForgotten A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Mar 21, 2018 at 2:10am PDT

"Oh, hello, don't be alarmed," he begins his video, clad in a bathrobe and towel wrapped around his head, "it's me, Henry Cavill, sometimes superhero and former secret agent."

He noted that he may look unrecognizable without "king 'stache," as he so lovingly called his upper lip hair. He adds, "Sometimes, I even have trouble recognizing myself."

His clean-shaven look, he notes, is "not CGI."

"He's really gone. I can tell you this, though, I will remember him, always," Henry says as he looks into the mirror and into the camera.

The social media video then turns to the absurd (in the best way.) as Henry shows off clips and still images of him with facial hair. While this is going on, Sarah McLachlan's "I Will Remember You" plays.

As the video ends, the words "Shaved But Not Forgotten" appear on the screen.

Henry's facial hair is somewhat notorious. He grew it out for "Mission: Impossible 6," but shooting that film overlapped with "Justice League" reshoots, where he needed to be clean shaven. Last year, Variety said Warner Brothers spent "approximately $25 million" to digitally remove Henry's mustache from the superhero film.

RIP, King Stache.