Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was charged with five misdemeanors following his alleged domestic incident with off-and-on girlfriend Jen Harley.

TMZ reported that the Los Angeles City Attorney has formally charged the "Jersey Shore" star with one count of domestic violence, one count of brandishing a weapon, one count of child endangerment, one count of resisting arrest and one count of criminal threats. He has dodged any felony charges.

Since the Oct. 4 incident, Ronnie and Jen Harley, who share daughter Ariana, split up and an emergency protective order was set up to keep him away from Jen.

Ronnie was accused of chasing Jen with a knife during a moment of rage, allegedly threatening to kill her. He denies the claim. The reality TV star eventually holed up (with their daughter) in a home he and Jen were renting and police had to tase him when he refused to come out. He was eventually detained and handcuffed.

Earlier in the month TMZ said Jen plans to seek a restraining order against Ronnie for her and Ariana, fearing that their daughter's well-being is at risk when they're together. The duo apparently haven't discussed a formal custody plan for their 1-year-old daughter.

Ron and Jen's relationship has been a roller coaster, to say the least, as they've each been both the victim and the accused — He's been accused of physical and verbal violence against her, and he's also been accused of ransacking her house (video shows him smashing her video doorbell); she was arrested after allegedly hitting him during car ride and then dragging him with that same car when he tried to get out; she was also accused of once spitting on him and punching him in one incident, and then throwing an ashtray at his face during another. He's accused her of violence several times, and they've each hinted at infidelity. Horrifyingly, Ariana has been in the middle of several incidents.

According to multiple outlets, friends have been begging the duo to break up for some time.