Adele celebrated her 31st birthday in style on Sunday with a "Great Gatsby"-themed party filled with A-listers at the epic mansion used in the "Godfather" movies, but don't expect to attend the bash vicariously through social media — cell phones were banned!

The singer, however, did share a couple of images from the party, while reflecting on the past year, one that saw her split from her husband Simon Konecki.

"30 tried me so hard but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we're here for life is constant and complicated at times," she wrote on Instagram. "I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing and that's okay. 31 is going to be a big ol' year and I'm going to spend it all on myself."

"For the first time in a decade I'm ready to feel the world around me and look up for once," she added. "Be kind to yourself people we're only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I've only just realized that that is more than enough. I'll learn to love you lot eventually."

While photos from within the party were essentially nonexistent, Leonardo DiCaprio's stepfather David Ward let slip some of the details on his Instagram that day, sharing a picture of himself and the movie star's mother, Irmelin.

"Celebrated Adele's 31st at the most amazing Gatsby esque and lavish gig last night. All cell phones were handed in by guests and no paparazzi present," he wrote. "Kinda like cowboys handing over there weapons to Wyatt Earp in Tombstone back in the Wild West days. Party held at the iconic Godfather mansion, home to the the horses head in the famed 1972 movie."

The party comes less than a month after Adele acknowledged that she and Simon, the father of her child, split after eight years together.

"Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy," her rep said in a statement last month.

According to reports, the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement when they married.

A source told People magazine not to expect fireworks when it comes to the split.

"I just can't see her divorce getting messy because she's so careful when it comes to her son," the source said. "She's always five steps ahead in terms of how a decision will affect him."