Wendy Williams is no longer a free agent.

NameFace LLC/Shutterstock

On Monday, the talk show show opened up about her her dating life, indicating that she's taken, but not by the 27-year-old man who she's been seen with in New York City and Los Angeles. In fact, Wendy, 54, said her new beau is someone more age appropriate.

"I'm not on the market anymore. I'm not in love. I don't know how I'm doing. I'm not in love but there's somebody that I'm crazy about," she emotionally said on "The Wendy Williams Show." "It's not who you think. OK? Mother doesn't deal with children, but it just so happens that I guess with my charm and wit I attract people of all ages."

She added, "27-year-old boys, quite frankly, find me attractive. I get it, but when it comes time for the comfort of a man I need someone in his 50s, too, and he's gotta work. It helps that he's a doctor. He's been married. His kids are in their 20s, and yes he's black. He's brown-black."

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

Wendy also addressed all those images with 27-year-old Marc Tomblin that seemed to indicated she was dating him.

"He's from LA. He came to New York. He had never been to New York before," she said. "Skyscrapers and everything. I'm a hand holder. If we go out I'm holding your hand."

In April, Wendy filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter Jr., her husband of 22 years, amid reports that he recently fathered a child with another woman. Prior to that, Wendy told her fans that she had been living in a sober house.

Paul Zimmerman/REX/Shutterstock

On the new episode, Wendy said she had gone to Idaho and Arizona to clear her head.

"I was just a woman relaxing and gathering my thoughts," she said of her time in Idaho. "I had my books, my thoughts, but mostly gathering my life for me, my son and my family."

She didn't indicate whether the venues were sober-living facilities.