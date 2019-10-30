Nicki Minaj's new husband, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, spared no expense when it came to putting a ring on her finger.

On Wednesday, the rapper showed off her new bling, and it is impressive… and expensive! The jeweler of the ring says Nicki's new bauble rings in at 1.1 million.

"Congrats to the King and Queen, We wish you both lots of love and happiness together," jeweler Rafaello and Co wrote alongside a closeup of the his and hers rings on Instagram. "Thank you for trusting us with designing and making these very special pieces for you both."

The jeweler told TMZ that Kenneth commissioned them to work on the rings months ago. Once they were finished, which occurred a few days before Nicki and Kenneth's surprise wedding, the jeweler flew from New York City to Los Angeles to hand deliver the rings.

The bling came in a customized the jewelry box that plays a photo slideshow of the couple to the tune of Nicki's song, "Come See About Me," TMZ said.

Nicki's ring is a showstopper, as it features a 17-carat center with VVS2-clarity diamonds. Zoo's ring has the words "Ken & Barbie" inscribed on the inside of the ring.

In an Instagram video, both Nicki and Kenneth said she didn't pay for the ring, as many has assumed.

Nicki announced on Twitter that she and Zoo had gotten hitched on Oct. 21, posted a video to Instagram that showed matching "Mr. and Mrs." mugs and black and white baseball caps that had "Bride" and "Groom" written across the front. They are planning a blowout wedding ceremony in the future.