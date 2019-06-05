Luke Perry is still being remembered fondly by his former "90210" costars, and his memory will live on in the upcoming reboot of the popular '90s series.

"They speak about him so highly and he's talked about so much," said La La Anthony, who stars as Brian Austin Green's wife in "BH90210." "I think it's so important for that cast to remember him on the show and off the show... people are just constantly saying what an amazing person he was."

In an interview with TooFab, La La added the cast is "trying to carry his 90210 legacy on."

The beloved Perry passed away in March at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke.

"Just hearing the stories you can tell he was just a great soul and a great person, and just someone that they loved and respected so much," La La said. "They are finding ways to include his memory in the show, which I think is always the right thing to do."

After the man who famously played Dylan McKay passed, most the cast took to social media to honor him. Last week, Jennie Garth tugged at her social media follower's heart strings when she came across a street sign for "McKay Road."

"Sometimes there are just signs…," she wrote of the sign in Vancouver, where "BH90210" is being filmed.

In the new "BH90210," the original "90210" stars, Jennie Garth included, play heightened versions of themselves.

Despite the long history the cast has with each other, La La said they never made her feel like the outsider of the group.

"Everyone has been so welcoming and warm, the core group are so excited to be back together... the energy on set is amazing," she said. "They make it a really fun set, they feel like a family when you're there. I've been having so much fun."