Luke Perry's daughter, Sophie Perry, is still feeling all the emotions about the loss of her father.

On Saturday, the teen posted an emotional selfie with her dad in the car.

"Miss him a little extra today," she captioned a snap, along with two yellow heart emojis.

Instagram

Sophie, 18, has opened up about the grieving process several times since her dad's death on March 4.

"A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast," she captioned a snap with the late "Beverly Hills, 90210" icon at day after he passed. "I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I

She continued, "I'm not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it's something you aren't ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it's all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly."

Sophie has tried to put on a brave and happy face since her dad's unexpected death.

"I am going to laugh and smile and live my normal life," she wrote on Instagram after several trolls criticized her for continuing to live her life. "YES I am hurt and sad and crying and beside myself with what happened to my dad. It's the worst thing to ever happen in my life… But I'm not going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate for me to do otherwise."

She added that Luke wouldn't want her or any real fans to stay sad forever.

"So to those of you shaming me for my language and my wardrobe and most disgustingly, my grieving process, do us both the favor and just unfollow," she said. "It's a waste of both of our time."