Is Lady Gaga calling off her wedding to to fiancé Christian Carino because she's in love with Bradley Cooper? That's the absurd claim in one of the tabloids. Gossip Cop can debunk the bogus story.

According to In Touch, the singer has stopped planning her nuptials and her A Star Is Born co-star is a big reason why. An alleged insider tells the magazine, "She's on top of the world with all the praise she's getting for the movie and she has no time in her super busy schedule to plan a wedding, especially with the Oscars coming up. But then there's the Bradley factor. They've grown incredibly close. If Irina [Shayk] wasn't with Bradley, I bet Gaga would be with him."

The outlet's supposed source adds, "Gaga clearly has feelings for Bradley, and he does for her, too. She can't help but wonder, what if…?" Gaga and Cooper do in fact have feelings for each other, but those feelings aren't romantic. The co-stars formed a close bond while making their film, but their relationship is built on mutual respect and friendship. They're both in committed relationships with other people.

Earlier this month, Carino accompanied Gaga to the Golden Globe Awards, where they were seen holding hands backstage and snuggling up at their table. A few days later, Gaga praised her fiancé at the National Board of Review awards gala. While accepting the award for Best Actress, the singer said, "Thank you Christian for loving and taking care of my heart every day." And last week, Gaga called Carino "my love" during her acceptance speech for Best Actress at the Critics' Choice Awards.

People magazine, a much more reliable celebrity news outlet than In Touch, recently published an article about Cooper and Gaga's strong bond. The publication noted that the co-stars shared an immediate kinship and have formed an adoring friendship. Of course, the reliable outlet didn't begin to suggest that anything about their dynamic is remotely romantic. That premise has only come from the tabloids.

In Touch kicked off the bogus narrative back in October by falsely claiming that Cooper and Shayk were headed for a split over his friendship with Gaga. The following month, the tabloid's sister publication, Life & Style, published a ridiculous cover story about Gaga and Cooper falling in love with each other. And earlier this month, the magazine made up a story about Shayk and Gaga getting into a fight over Cooper at the Golden Globes. Gossip Cop debunked all three of those baseless articles. This latest one about the singer calling off her wedding because she's in love with her co-star is more fiction.

