Even with their family in the midst of a college admissions cheating scandal, William H. Macy moved forward with graduation preparations.

The "Shameless" actor was photographed picking up two mylar balloons with the message "You did it! Congrats grad" from a West Hollywood Ralphs grocery store on May 29. Reports reveal he also picked up a cake.

The party supplies would seem to be for daughter Sophia Grace, his eldest daughter with actress wife Felicity Huffman. TMZ and E! News report that Sophia, 18, is about to graduate from the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, which is hosting a "Senior Awards" presentation on May 31.

It's a bittersweet time for the family as Felicity just pleaded guilty to her role in a plot to boost Sophia's SAT scores by paying $15,000 to admissions consultant Rick Singer and his nonprofit organization, Key Worldwide Foundation, to have Sophia's answers corrected by a bribable test proctor.

On May 13, while addressing Judge Indira Talwani, the "Desperate Housewives" alum broke down in tears as she explained that her daughter has a learning disability. After reiterating that her child knew nothing of the scam, Felicity pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Prosecutors have recommended that she pay a $20,000 fine and serve four months in prison. Sentencing is set for Sept. 13. Bill -- who also shares a 17-year-old daughter with Felicity, Georgia -- was not indicted.

The other Hollywood star making headlines as the scandal continues to unfold is "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin, who along with designer husband Mossimo Giannulli has been accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew team recruits even though neither was an athlete. The couple have pleaded not guilty.