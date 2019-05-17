Amid all the confusion in Britney Spears' life lately, she still can't hide that smile when it comes to her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. In fact, she's openly using the "l word."

On Friday, the pop star posted a series of selfies with Sam, captioning it, "I love this man."

Moments later, Sam posted the same images, in which the duo are twinning in white t-shirts. He used male and female superhero emojis to caption the photos.

The public love proclamation comes days after Britney's longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, told TMZ that the pop star's Las Vegas residency show has been canceled, and also insinuated that she may never perform again.

Mediapunch/REX/Shutterstock

In later speaking to Billboard magazine, he clarified, "Other media sources seem to be picking up my quotes to TMZ as implying that Britney will never work again. That's not what I said. I simply said that the Vegas residency is now officially off and that she hasn't called me in months to talk about doing anything so I'm not sure if or when she will ever want to work again. It's that simple."

After Larry's comments, Britney took to Instagram to post a video of herself dancing to Michael Jackson. Many saw this as a bit of a clap back to her manager's comments.

Britney's life hasn't been without its difficulties of late. For the better part of April, the singer was staying in a a mental health facility in Los Angeles. During the course of her 30-day stay, fervor grew that she was there against her will. She, however, posted a video at the time indicating that "all is well" and she needed to take a break.

But, just last week, TMZ reported that Britney told a judge that her father, Jamie Spears, who leads her conservatorship, "committed her to a mental health facility a month ago against her will and also forced her to take drugs." Britney's mother, Lynne Spears, made the same allegation, TMZ said.

The report said Britney wants to put an end to the conservatorship that has controlled and guided her life for the last 11 years.