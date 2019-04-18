The "Dream Team" part II?

Kim Kardashian West will have no problem getting a job at a law firm if all goes as planned. In fact, she has a standing job offer with one of Los Angeles' most well-known attorneys.

Famed attorney Robert Shapiro told TMZ, "Once she passes the bar, she'll always have a job at my law firm."

Shapiro, along with Kim's father, Robert Kardashian, was apart of OJ Simpson's famous "Dream Team" of lawyers when he stood trial in 1995 for the murders of his wife and her friend.

Raving about Kim, Shapiro said, "I think she'll be a sensational lawyer. Look what she did with the President of the United States. She got somebody right out of jail. I think she'll be sensational."

Last week, Kim told Vogue that she's been studying to become a lawyer and began a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco last summer. She plans to take the bar exam in 2022.

Kim isn't planning to go to law school, nor is she required to in the state of California.

"It's going to be a very difficult and long process for her doing it the way she's doing it, and I wish her the best of luck," Shapiro said, adding that he's known for a while that Kim's been planning to study law. "She's serious about it and I hope she's successful."

Earlier this week, Kim said she's "disconnected" from friends while studying for the bar.

"For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it's not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying," she wrote. "There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can't do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me."

She added, "I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine - It's never too late to follow your dreams."