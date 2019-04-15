Kim Kardashian is charging ahead in her quest to become a full-fledged lawyer in California, and she's even cut out many friends to achieve her goal.

On Monday, the reality TV star posted a photo of her studying with attorneys and "mentors" Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney.

"Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly," she wrote. "As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way."

California is one of several states that does not require aspiring attorneys to go to law school before taking the bar exam. Some have been critical of Kim for not going to law school, essentially accusing her of jumping ahead in the line. But Kim added that her haters, and there are many of them, will not deter her from her dream.

Mohammed Mosteghanemi/REX/Shutterstock

"I've seen some comments from people who are saying it's my privilege or my money that got me here, but that's not the case. One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane,'" she said. "I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn't care who you are. This option is available to anyone who's state allows it. It's true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in "reading the law",,which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers."

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star said her life has essentially been turned upside down during her studies. She began a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco last summer.

"For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it's not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying," she wrote. "There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can't do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me."

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

She continued, "I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine - It's never too late to follow your dreams."

Kim's family seems very inspired by her.

"I couldn't be more proud of you, sister," Kourtney Kardashian commented. Khloe Kardashian wrote, "I am so proud of you Keeks."

In ending her lengthy post, Kim thanked fellow attorneys Jessica and Erin, as well as CNN commentator and activist Van Jones.

"This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence," Kim said. "Wish me luck."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Kim plans to take the bar exam in 2022.

Law runs in the Kardashian family. You'll recall that Kim's father, Robert Kardashian, was a top notch attorney in Los Angeles and was on O.J. Simpson's so-called "Dream Team" of lawyers when he stood trial for the murders of his wife and her friend.

Kim's desire to become a lawyer stemmed from her much-publicized help in freeing Alice Marie Johnson from prison last year.

Prior to Alice's freedom, Kim met with President Trump to discuss Alice and prison reform. Kim, by the way, has been told in the past by her own attorneys that she has what it takes to become a lawyer.