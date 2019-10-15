Todd Chrisley and wife Julie Chrisley are suing a Georgia tax official, claiming the tax man began a relationship with Todd's estranged daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, to get dirt on the reality TV family.

FilmMagic

In the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Todd and Julie claim Joshua Waites, the Director of the Georgia Department of Revenue's Office of Special Investigation, got Lindsie to share a slew of information through intimidation. In the end, Todd claims Joshua was simply seeking the spotlight for himself.

Todd says Josh was part of an effort to "aggressively pursue and prosecute bogus tax evasion claims against the Chrisleys." Todd and Julie say Josh abused his power to violate federal and state law.

In the lawsuit, the family patriarch shares several alleged texts between the tax official and Lindsie, one of which says, "So. Some stuff happened today. And we have a meeting the first of the year that is super big. And is all about Todd. Like serious. So. I want to know if you would be willing to talk about him or her."

NBC via Getty Images

Lindsie's relationship with Todd has been strained at best -- she's accused him and her stepbrother Chase of extorting her with a sex tape.

Earlier this month, Todd and Julie settled their tax evasion case in Georgia. They were accused of evading nearly $2 million in state taxes between 2008 and 2016.

Afterward, Todd said, "Julie and I knew all along that we had done nothing wrong and that when all the facts came out, we would be fine."

Getty Images

The state case, though, doesn't mean the couple is in the clear, as they are still under federal indictment for tax evasion and fraud after a grand jury in Atlanta hit them with multiple counts of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion in August. They have pleaded not guilty.

In that case, the couple has denied any wrongdoing, pinning the blame on a former employee of theirs whom they claim was carrying out financial crimes without their knowledge.