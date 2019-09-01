If you mess with his family, Chase Chrisley is going to call you out.

NBC via Getty Images

The eldest son of Todd and Julie Chrisley recently put one of his followers in their place, after they had some not-so-kind words to say about his family.

The drama reportedly went down after Chase posted a photo taken from his friend's birthday celebration. A number of fans commented on the photo, hoping to get a response from the reality star, but one user told them they were all wasting their time.

"The Chrisley's never respond to their fans!" she wrote. "They are an awesome family but they never respond to the very people that love them and watch their show faithfully."

Apparently Chase was super offended by the comment, promptly responding to it and proving her wrong.

"Now I'm going to have to disagree with you there," he replied.

"I apologize you feel that way. We try our best and we are beyond thankful for the support!"

The conversation has since been deleted, however, many fans came to Chase's defense, claiming that the family was in fact responsive.

"I have gotten a reponse [sic] from Todd at least Twice..love yall," wrote one.

"I will disagree," said another, who said "the entire Chrisley family has always been appreciative of & to their fans." They also pointed out that the family is "going through enough personal events of discord" and that they should "give them a break" if they are "truly a fan."

An additional individual maintained that Todd responded to their comments as well, and that they "fully support this family through their ups and downs."

The Chrisley family's current drama is extremely intense, even by reality television standards, involving fraud, tax evasion, extortion and blackmail. Todd and Julie have been nailed with 11 federal charges, with officials claiming that the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars falsified financial documents.