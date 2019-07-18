Six weeks after news of their breakup was confirmed comes word that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have struck a custody agreement concerning their 2-year-old daughter, Lea.

TMZ reports that, according to sources connected to the couple, the actor-director, 44, and the model, 33, have settled on joint legal and physical custody of their little girl and agreed to both live in New York City to make co-parenting easier.

Both have long made it clear their daughter is their No.1 priority, so the arrangement likely comes as no surprise. However, sources further tell TMZ that the exes are "so in sync with co-parenting," as TMZ writes, that they don't have a formal, written custody agreement. In other words, they're both simply acting in good faith.

The arrangement includes a 50/50 split of time with Lea though, TMZ reports, that could vary month to month because of the exes' busy work schedules.

Bradley and Irina's breakup made headlines in early June in the wake of rumblings that their four-year romance was on the rocks. People magazine confirmed on June 6 that the duo, who'd previously weathered breakup rumors in late 2018, had finally called it off.

Days earlier, Page Six reported that the pair had kept trying make things work because of their daughter and even though "neither one [was] happy... they couldn't break up when [Bradley] was doing promotion for 'A Star is Born,'" said a source, as they didn't want to take attention away from his directorial debut.

Things were further complicated by seemingly endless reports claiming Bradley was secretly in love with co-star Lady Gaga after the pair delivered a wildly intimate performance of their movie's song "Shallow" during the Oscars in February.