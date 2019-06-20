Cuba Gooding Jr. is steaming over the groping allegation that's been levied against him, and anyone within earshot knows how displeased he is.

Manny Carabel / Getty Images

Page Six said the "Jerry Maguire" star was openly venting about his legal issues to his friends while hanging out in the lobby of the Bowery Hotel earlier this week.

"He said the woman fabricated the whole thing and that the truth would come out," an onlooker told Page Six.

Cuba was arrested earlier this month and charged with one count of misdemeanor forcible touching after a woman claimed he groped her at a New York City bar. He has pleaded not guilty.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

"It was bizarre that he was in the main lounge of the hotel and he was talking about it," another source told the gossip site. Cuba was even apparently cracking jokes about the hotel's security cameras, a clear reference to the surveillance cameras at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge that caught the alleged incident on film (his team, however, claims the cameras don't show anything).

However, Cuba's foul mood and ranting soon ended, and he was looking to have a good night on the town.

"After several drinks and an order of fries, he and his friend were trying to find a place to go out after," the first source said. "He kept checking his phone because they were waiting for a friend, but he really wanted to go out."

Andrew H Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Cuba was also recently seen at a VIP fashion party in the New York area last weekend.

The actor's lawyer, Mark Heller, said Cuba is continuing to simply live his life while the legal situation unfolds.

"His confidence in the legal system and his legal representation has freed him from the anxiety that usually causes defendants in his situation to recoil from society," the high-profile lawyer said. "As you have noted, Mr. Gooding continues to appropriately interact and socialize as he normally does."