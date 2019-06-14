Cuba Gooding Jr. is arrested, Jessica Biel explains anti-vax lobbying and more ICYMI news

Groping allegation

Cuba Gooding Jr. turned himself into police in New York on June 13 and was formally charged with one count of misdemeanor forcible touching and one count of sexual abuse in the third degree. Police said the Oscar winner is being investigated for allegedly groping a woman's breast in a New York bar on June 9. The alleged victim, reports indicate, told police that Cuba was "extremely intoxicated" when he touched her at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge. According to the New York Post, the woman and Cuba got into an argument and security had to intervene. Cuba denied the charge and said he has confidence in the court system. A few hours after turning himself in, Cuba was seen in handcuffs being escorted by police though once he had his mugshot and fingerprints taken, he was released from police custody. The following day, video of the incident emerged.

