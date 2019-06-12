Justin Bieber won't be going toe to toe with Tom Cruise anytime soon because the singer said he was only joking when he publicly challenged the actor to a fight.

"I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down," Justin tweeted on Sunday. "Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?"

Paparazzi caught Justin out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday and asked him about the tweet that seemed to come out of nowhere.

Justin said he had just seen an interview with the "Mission Impossible" star, so Tom was on his mind.

"I don't know him. It was just a random tweet. I do the stuff sometimes," Justin said in video posted by TMZ.

Hypothetically speaking, the singer admitted he probably wouldn't fare well in a bout with Tom.

"I think he would probably whoop my a-- in a fight," Justin said. "I'd have to get in some good shape. I'm really skinny. I think he's be out of my weight class. He's a dad. He's got that dad strength."

Regardless of the fact that he was joking, Justin's tweet caught fire with UFC star Conor McGregor even offering to get involved.

"If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout," the MMA star tweeted. "Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!"