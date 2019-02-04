Kristoff St. John's fiancee left devastated over his death
Kristoff St. John's fiancée is completely devastated over his sudden death.
A heartbroken Kseniya Mikhaleva took to Instagram on Monday morning to pour her heart out.
"How did it happen ??? How ??? Why did you leave so early ???? and left me alone ..... I can't believe," the model captioned a since-deleted photo of herself with the "The Young and the Restless" star. "You were everything to me .... you were a loving father, a loving man,…..how love??we should doing a lot of things in future……"
The soap star announced on Instagram last September that he and Kseniya were engaged.
"She said yes," he captioned a photo of her ring.
Kristoff, who has starred on the soap opera since 1991, was found dead on Sunday in Los Angeles. He was 52.
"We did respond yesterday at 2:05 p.m. on Morea Way for a possible alcohol overdose and that's going to be a coroner's case," a Los Angeles police officer said.
Kseniya told Radar Online that she's in Russia and spoke to Kristoff on the phone a day before his death.