Kristoff St. John's fiancée is completely devastated over his sudden death.

A heartbroken Kseniya Mikhaleva took to Instagram on Monday morning to pour her heart out.

@ksumik / Instagram

"How did it happen ??? How ??? Why did you leave so early ???? and left me alone ..... I can't believe," the model captioned a since-deleted photo of herself with the "The Young and the Restless" star. "You were everything to me .... you were a loving father, a loving man,…..how love??we should doing a lot of things in future……"

The soap star announced on Instagram last September that he and Kseniya were engaged.

"She said yes," he captioned a photo of her ring.

Kristoff, who has starred on the soap opera since 1991, was found dead on Sunday in Los Angeles. He was 52.

Mediapunch/REX/Shutterstock

"We did respond yesterday at 2:05 p.m. on Morea Way for a possible alcohol overdose and that's going to be a coroner's case," a Los Angeles police officer said.

Kseniya told Radar Online that she's in Russia and spoke to Kristoff on the phone a day before his death.