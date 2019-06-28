Biggest TV stories of 2019

TV news made major headlines in 2019. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at some of the biggest news stories in television this year... starting with Wendy Williams. The veteran talk show host was on quite a roller coaster early in the year. She began 2019 by extending her late-2018 break after initially saying she'd return to the airwaves in January. Wendy claimed she was healing from a shoulder injury and dealing with Graves disease complications. However, when she finally returned in March, she revealed that she was living in a sober house and once again battling addiction issues. The host's story got even more complicated as reports surfaced claiming her husband, Kevin Hunter, had welcomed a baby with his alleged longtime mistress. After initially denying her marriage was in crisis, Wendy filed for divorce in April after more than 20 years of marriage. Kevin was subsequently fired as an executive producer of her show and as her manager and Wendy has been flourishing ever since. Keep reading for more 2019 TV news!

