Kathie Lee Gifford's best 'Today' show moments

It's the end of an era! After 11 years, Kathie Lee Gifford will grace the fourth hour of the "Today" show for the last time on April 5, 2019. In honor of the iconic morning TV host departing her post alongside Hoda Kotb, Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of her best moments on the "Today" show since her 2008 debut. Keep reading to reminisce...

