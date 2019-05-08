The late Luke Perry, who died in March days after suffering a massive stroke, will make his final big-screen appearance in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," which stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie and hits theaters on July 26.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Now Luke's 21-year-old son, professional wrestler Jungle Boy (real name: Jack Perry), has revealed that he too is in the movie, which marks his Hollywood film debut -- and it's all because of his dad.

"He's like, 'I want you to be in the same film or collection of footage that I'm in,' and he was really adamant about it," Jack told Chris Jericho on the May 3 "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, as reported by Page Six. "I was like, 'Alright dad, I'll do it.'"

It's not a major role -- Jack explained that he simply "did some extra work." He said the famed filmmaker was "cool" with what he brought to the table even though he had no experience, unlike his veteran actor father who, of course, found fame on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and was acting on "Riverdale" at the time of his death at age 52.

In March, Jack took to Instagram to share a "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" poster featuring his dad's name on the featured cast list. "He was so proud of this, and so am I. Always a stud," Jack captioned the movie poster post.

Jack also said that Luke was beyond thrilled to work on Quentin's project, which is set in the '60s around the time that Charles Manson's followers murdered pregnant movie star Sharon Tate.

Luke was "so excited" to score a part in the film, which "reinvigorated him and reenergized him," Jack said on the podcast. "He said, 'If I never work again, I'm happy with this.'"