ICYMI: The week in TV for March 17-23

"When Calls the Heart" and "Fuller House" moving forward without Lori Loughlin

"When Calls the Heart" producers announced on Instagram on March 16 that the Hallmark Channel series is moving forward without Lori Loughlin -- who's starred on the show since 2014 -- after the network cut ties with her over her alleged involvement in the recent college admissions scandal. Producer Brian Bird said in a statement that the show has not been canceled but has gone on "a creative hiatus to do some retooling" on the Season 6 episodes that have yet to air. According to TVLine, the scandalized former "Full House" star is also not expected to return for the fifth and final season of the Netflix spinoff "Fuller House," which has yet to enter production but is scheduled to debut later this year.

RELATED: "Full House" cast: Where are they now?