Jennifer Aniston's 'Friends'-filled first Instagram post crashes her feed, plus more news

Jennifer Aniston's new Instagram can't handle all the traffic

Move over, Kim Kardashian West. There's a new Internet-breaker in town. Jennifer Aniston announced Tuesday, Oct. 15, that she's now on Instagram. Unfortunately, users were a little too excited about the news. Jen's first post showed the star surrounded by her pals from "Friends" -- Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc -- and the caption, "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻." We only know this, however, because People managed to get a screenshot before the page went down, sending users to redirect links or telling them, "Sorry, this page isn't available." Twitter users quickly noticed the Insta-fail and began posting messages that ranged from "Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram and broke it. A QUEEN" to "Everyone in the ..rld is trying to follow Jennifer Aniston on Instagram at the moment and it won't let me….. #amsad." According to a rep from Instagram, however, the page was expected to be functional again soon as of Tuesday morning. "We are aware that some people are having issues following Jen's page — the volume of interest is incredible!" a spokesperson told the magazine of the 116,000-plus followers Jen got within the first hour of the post. "We are actively working on a solution and hope to have the page up and running smoothly again shortly." Courteney Cox took the IG plunge in 2019, too. She also shared a "Friends" reunion pic to let folks know.

