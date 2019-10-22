Since December 1981, Pat Sajak has entertained the world as the host of "Wheel of Fortune." Since he was hired to replace Chuck Woolery, Pat has become one of the longest serving game show hosts in history, and his name has become synonymous with the word-guessing game in which contestants must guess, letter by letter, a series of fun phrases after spinning a prize wheel. In honor of Pat's 73rd birthday on Oct. 26, 2019, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the most famous game show hosts through the years. Keep reading for more...

