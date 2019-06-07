ICYMI: The week in TV for June 2-8

How James Holzhauer's astonishing "Jeopardy!" run came to a dramatic end

James Holzhauer's record-breaking "Jeopardy!" winning streak finally came to an end after 33 games on the June 3 episode of the popular game show. The professional gambler lost to University of Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher by about $22,000 in the Final Jeopardy round. Both James and Emma answered the clue correctly, but the librarian won the wager. (The clue: "The line 'a great reckoning in a little room' in 'As You Like It' is usually taken to refer to this author's premature death." The answer: "Who is Christopher Marlowe?") James ended his run just $56,485 shy of breaking Ken Jennings' record for highest total earnings: $2,520,700 over the course of 74 games in 2004.

RELATED: Talk show host controversies and feuds