The biggest 'Grey's Anatomy' moments

Can you believe Ellen Pompeo, the star of "Grey's Anatomy" since it first aired in 2005, is turning 49 on Nov. 10, 2018? In honor of her big day, Wonderwall.com is looking back at some of the biggest moments on her hit medical drama... starting with the sob-worthy scene from the Season 2 episode "Bring the Pain" where Ellen's Dr. Meredith Grey tells Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) how absolutely still-in-love-with-him she is (despite denying it earlier), saying, "Pick me. Choose me. Love me." Refusing to give Derek a chance to respond, Meredith ends her tearful plea with an invitation to meet her later that night at their favorite bar, if he decides to end his marriage to Addison. Even today, that scene manages to make us cry. Keep reading for more major moments from the show... but be warned, if you haven't watched the entire series (what are you waiting for?), there might be a spoiler or two.

