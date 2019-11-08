ICYMI: The week in TV news for Nov. 3-9

Carrie Ann Inaba calls Sean Spicer's run on "DWTS" frustrating

While legions of viewers might love competitor Sean Spicer, one judge on "Dancing With the Stars" doesn't think he deserves to be on the show at this point. "My reaction to Sean being saved, it's frustrating," she told Us Weekly. "There are really great dancers being sent home, but that is part of our show. It's always been the audience and the judges' perspective. So I'm not -- I can't be mad at it, but it's frustrating." Despite the former White House press secretary receiving the lowest scores from judges, the TV audience sent home actress Kate Flannery on Nov. 4.

RELATED: Biggest "DWTS" romances and showmances over the years