Stars who've negotiated major pay bumps

While "Friends" remains one of the most beloved sitcom series ever to grace our television screens, it also made history as one of the first TV shows to pay its actors $1 million per episode. The salary drama between production studio Warner Bros. and cast members Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox and Matt LeBlanc started early in the show's 10-season run. When season 1 debuted in 1994, everyone was reportedly making $22,500 per episode. By season 3, they'd smartly started collectively bargaining and that year each made $75K an episode. As the show continued to grow in popularity, so did their salary expectations and by 2002, they'd successfully negotiated a gigantic $1 million-per-episode deal, bringing each actor a reported $22 million for each of the show's final two seasons. While they were the first to do so, it turned out they wouldn't be the last. Join Wonderwall.com as we uncover which celebs knew their worth and made sure their paychecks reflected it. Keep reading for more...

