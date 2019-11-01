Hip hop's richest celebrities

On Nov. 4, 2019, one of hip-hop's wealthiest artists, Sean "Diddy" Combs, turns 50. Over the last five decades, Diddy's emerged as an industry titan, cashing in with lucrative business ventures, including his Sean John clothing line, his partnership with Cîroc Vodka, Bad Boy Records and of course, his own music. With an estimated net worth of $740 million and climbing, this rapper extraordinaire proves there's no such thing as too much money. In honor of Diddy's half-century birthday, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the richest hip-hop stars today. Keep reading to find out who's on the list...

RELATED: Celebs who came from rich families