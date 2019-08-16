ICYMI: The week in music for Aug. 11-17, 2019

JAY-Z announces music and social justice partnership with NFL

JAY-Z is adding a new gig to his resume. The hip-hop billionaire and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a music and social justice partnership between the league and Jay's entertainment and sports company, Roc Nation, on Aug. 13. The rapper, who previously shared support for blackballed NFL quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick and has sparked criticism for now aligning with execs, will act as the league's "live music entertainment strategist."

