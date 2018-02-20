Drew Barrymore and more stars with songs named after them

We're huge fans of Drew Barrymore -- and we're not the only ones! R&B singer SZA is such a supporter that she named a song after the actress in 2017. In celebration of Drew's 43rd birthday on Feb. 22, 2018, Wonderwall.com is exploring celebs who've had music named after them, starting with the birthday girl. SZA titled one of the lead singles off her "Ctrl" album "Drew Barrymore" because she believed a lot of Drew's roles have reflected vulnerability and an exploration of self-worth and womanhood, which is what the song's lyrics are about. Drew was so touched by the acknowledgement that she appeared in the music video for the song. Keep reading to see what other stars have songs named after them...

