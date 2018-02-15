Millie Bobby Brown and more child stars who broke records

Believe it or not, Millie Bobby Brown is only turning 14 yet has already achieved more than some 40 year olds! In celebration of Millie's birthday on Feb. 19, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking look at some of the child stars who've reached major milestones and broken records doing it, starting with the "Stranger Things" actress. In addition to being one of the youngest actors to ever be nominated for an Emmy, the British phenom also became the youngest ever model to front a Calvin Klein campaign. At 12, she starred in chief creative officer Raf Simons' first campaign, for Calvin Klein By Appointment, in January 2017. Keep reading to see what other child stars have broken records in Hollywood...

RELATED: Child stars who are parents now